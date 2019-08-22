UrduPoint.com
SC Summons Secretary Board Of Revenue In Forest Land Leasing Case

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:34 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned Secretary Board of Revenue in a case regarding leasing of forest land in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday summoned Secretary board of Revenue in a case regarding leasing of forest land in Sindh.

The court ordered the Sindh government to submit a forest protection policy till next date of hearing.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz asked Chief Conservative Officer Forest that he had stated that 70,000 acres of land was allotted on lease.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked what was the guarantee that the leased land would be returned? Justice Azmat Saeed asked the Chief Conservative Officer to inform the court that who would retrieve the land from grabbers.

The Chief Conservative Officer replied that his department was retrieving land from grabbers.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan remarked that Forest Conservative department had no force and there are only forest guards.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that the court had sought details about the retrieved land on previous hearing.

The counsel for Sindh government stated that the provincial government had satellite images which showed retrieved land.

Justice Azmat Saeed asked the counsel to inform court if the provincial government had drafted the forest protection policy.

Petitioner Qazi Ali Azhar said that the forest department has asked the Sindh government for Rs 21 billion for 6,000 acres of land. The forest department had demanded Rs 35,000 for tree plantation on an acre, he added.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that plants can be planted on one acre of landfor Rs 4000 to 5000.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.

