SC Summons Secretary Energy In SNGPL Employees Restoration Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday summoned the Federal Secretary Energy in Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) employees' restoration case.

A two-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case filed by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd, Lahore through General Manager (HR) against the Chairman Sacked Employees Re-instatement Review board Establishment Division, Islamabad over re-instatement into service.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over legal team of SNPL.

The Chief Justice asked why not revoke the legal team's license? He said that Sui Gas Company had three lawyers but they did not appear in court.

Managing Director SNGPL said that he was appointed some days ago.

Addressing the MD SNGPL, the Chief Justice said that if he had joined five minutes ago, he was responsible.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

