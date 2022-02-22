UrduPoint.com

SC Suspends Acquittal Of Brig (R) Hamid Mahmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

SC suspends acquittal of Brig (R) Hamid Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the acquittal of Brigadier (R) Hamid Mahmood in a corruption case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed accepted the appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the acquittal of Brig (R) Hamid Mahmood.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB Prosecutor said that coal worth $ 2.4 million was purchased from Singapore for Nizampur cement plant.

According to the NAB's plea, Brig (R) Hamid Mahmood delivered the price of coal to an unrelated person and transferred $ 0.

115 million to his account.

The NAB counsel said that there was solid evidence against accused Brig (R) Hamid Mahmood.

He said that it was also proved that the money had also been credited to the accused's account.

He said that the accountability court sentenced the accused to 12 years while the high court released the accused on appeal.

He pleaded the court to suspend the acquittal of the accused and allow the appeal for hearing.

The court accepted the NAB's petition and issued notice to Brig (R) Hamid Mahmood.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Singapore Price Money From Million Court

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

11 minutes ago
 Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

53 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

1 hour ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

1 hour ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>