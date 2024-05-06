Open Menu

SC Suspends PHC Ruling Against Allocation Of SIC Reserved Seats

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2024 | 03:15 PM

The federal government requests the formation of a larger bench, but the court rejected the request.

ISLAMABAD: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has temporarily halted the Peshawar High Court’s ruling on the allocation of reserved seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council.

On March 14, the Peshawar High Court dismissed a petition challenging the denial of special seats to the Sunni Council.

However, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, has suspended this decision pending further review.

During the hearing, the Federal government requested the formation of a larger bench, but the court rejected this request.

Arguments were presented regarding the interpretation of Article 51 of the Constitution, with the bench indicating that a decision on the appeals’ admissibility would precede further consideration.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqui represented the Sunni Ittehad Council, addressing questions about the council’s affiliation with elected PTI members and the distribution of reserved seats among political parties.

After hearing the arguments, the Supreme Court suspended the Peshawar High Court’s decision and allowed the appeals of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

