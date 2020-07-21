UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Suspends Release Of 196 Accused Convicted By Military Court

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:50 PM

SC suspends release of 196 accused convicted by military court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the Peshawar High Court's (PHC's) order regarding release of 196 military court convicts and issued notices to all the respondents.  A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan heard the case against June 17 PHC verdict and sought details from  the government over cases against the accused persons.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said that the196 convicts were convicted after a trial by military courts and each case had its own particular evidence and facts.

He asked whether the convicts were in jails after the decision to release them?The additional attorney general (AAG) responded that convicts had not been released as of yet. He pleaded the court to suspend PHC decision. Suspending PHC's order, SC adjourned the hearing till July 24 (Friday).

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Peshawar High Court June July All Government Court

Recent Stories

Record 876 flamingo chicks born during 2020 breedi ..

26 minutes ago

Arabtec wins contract from Saudi Aramco worth SAR2 ..

41 minutes ago

KP CM takes notice of Panraâ€™s song at Official r ..

2 hours ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

2 hours ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

2 hours ago

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.