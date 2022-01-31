UrduPoint.com

SC Suspends RUDA Verdict On Punjab Govt’s Appeal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2022 | 04:40 PM

SC suspends RUDA verdict on Punjab govt’s appeal

The apex court has put further hearing for a month and sought report from the Punjab government and others.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2022) Supreme Court of Pakistan has suspended Lahore High Court's decision of scrapping Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project.

Hearing the government's appeal today, the apex court allowed continuation of work on the project.

The court said that work can be carried out on the pieces of land where payments have been made to the owners.

The apex court also issued notices to the parties.

The Punjab government in its plea submitted that all rules and regulations were followed before starting the project.

It asked the top court to set aside the verdict of the Lahore High Court.

Earlier this week, Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC nullified the multi-billion Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project and restrained the provincial government from working on it.

The judge had held that the laws were not followed in acquiring agricultural land and the master plan was also not duly approved. The judge ruled that environmental assessment was also ignored and declared that several provisions of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) Act 2020 as unconstitutional.

