SC Suspends Rules For Increase In Court Fee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM

SC suspends rules for increase in court fee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday issued a notification to temporarily suspend the rules for increasing court fees and securities.

The notification issued by the Supreme Court states that court fees are suspended under the Supreme Court Rules 2025.

The court fees and securities rates will remain as per the 1980 rules.

It should be noted that in a full court meeting chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, it was decided to temporarily postpone the rules for increasing court fees and securities, and decided to consult with the stakeholders.

