SC Suspends Transfer Orders Of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar As CCPO Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2023 | 12:04 PM

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar last month was removed as the city police chief and Bilal Siddique Kamyana was appointed at his place.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2023) The country's top court on Friday suspended the transfer order of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as the Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO).

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard Dogar’s plea and referred the matter to a five-member bench which is hearing a case related to transfer and posting in Punjab.

The apex court sent the matter to a larger bench for it's hearing.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan on Thursday took up the matter and asked Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to provide all the records regarding Dogar’s transfer.

The court also made the bench and added Justice Munib Akhtar to it.

During today’s hearing, Justice Ahsan asked where is the chief election commissioner.

(Details to follow)

More Stories From Pakistan

