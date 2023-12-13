Open Menu

SC Suspends Verdict Of Nullifying Civilians' Trial In Army Courts

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday conditionally suspended its verdict in which it had terminated the trial of civilian accused in army courts.

The Supreme Court allowed the trial of civilians to continue in military courts, but the final decision regarding the trial would be subject to the judgment of apex court.

A six-member larger bench of the top court headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Sadaat Irfan Khan heard the intra court appeals against the verdict in army courts case.

The decision was suspended by a majority of 5-1, as Justice Musarrat Hilali dissented from it.

