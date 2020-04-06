SC takes note of hospitals' closure; disapproves official reports on coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the federal and provincial government's reports regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country and took note of the closure of hospitals for general patients.

A five-member SC larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justic Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case pertaining to the release of under-trail prisoners (UTPs) due to coronavirus pandemic.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP asked about the State's preparedness for dealing with the crisis as all the hospitals in the country, including private clinics, had been closed. Was there any medical emergency imposed in the country? Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan informed the court that the Federal Government was taking all the necessary steps and added he had submitted a report in this regard.

The Chief Justice observed that there was no hospital in Islamabad where he could go as the out-patient departments (OPDs) of all hospitals had been closed. It seemed that only corona patients were being treated in the country, he added.

He pointed out that a big hospital of the city had to be opened for his wife's check-up.

He said in a medical emergency, every hospital and clinic must remain open, citing that the Health Ministry had written a letter to close the Supreme Court's dispensary.

The AGP said a report had been submitted today and added the Federation was taking measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Addressing the Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the CJP said Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari filed a reply that the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had ordered the release of 3,200 prisoners.

The Attorney General replied that Human Rights Minister might be mistaken as no such verdict had been given by the PHC. He was ready to brief the court on the KP government's actions.

The Chief Justice responded that there was no need for a briefing as he had reviewed the provincial government's action plan. It was the government's responsibility to protect the fundamental rights of people, he added.

He said all the hospitals ought to be functional and asked the government to submit a comprehensive action-based report till Tuesday.

The CJP remarked that the coronavirus had even shaken the superpowers.

He noted that the provincial chief ministers were issuing orders from their homes. The provinces did not have testing kits, but their all emphasis was on distributing free rations only, he added. He said people's businesses had been closed.

Referring to road condition on which the police were attacked in Lalu Khait area of Karachi, the CJP said the dirty roads were spreading diseases.

He said no government had the stock of medical devices of not more than 2,000. The KP and Sindh governments were only seeking money but they were not working, he added.

He said where the patients of heart, diabetes and other diseases should get treatment as all the hospitals were closed.

He said by now, ten hospitals of 1,000 beds each should have been built for the corona patients. Ten persons were staying in one room at the quarantine centers, where there were also ten people who were living in two-room homes, he added.

He said no government had sprayed disinfectants on the roads.Where the billions of rupees were being spent, he asked, adding the people were only advised to sit at homes and wash hands through the television, while practically nothing was being done. All the industries and businesses were closed, he added.

The Attorney General assured the court that all the hospitals would be functional.

The Chief Justice remarked that the parliamentarians were afraid of sitting in the Parliament House while the Europe and the United States had, in the meantime, enacted legislation to deal with the pandemic. The court was there to protect the rights of the people, he added.

The Attorney General said that one coronavirus case had been reported in a Punjab jail.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin said the court desired the protection to people's lives.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the court had to suggest protective standard operating procedures as hundreds of people lived in police and army barracks.

The Attorney General said the conditions of prisons could not be compared with those of homes. He had put up specific proposals for release of prisoners , he added.

The CJP said meetings were being held but no work was being done on the ground.

When the Chief Justice noted that no one had come from the defence ministry,the AGP responded that no ministry officials had been summoned.

Later, the case was adjourned till Tuesday.