SC takes notice of the govt’s 10 billion tree Tsunami project

The top court has summoned the Secretary Climate Change to come up with complete record on 10 billion tree Tsunami project in the country.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed took notice while hearing a case regarding tree-plantation on the banks of rivers and canals.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed took notice while hearing a case regarding tree-plantation on the banks of rivers and canals.

The top judge expressed serious concerns over Sindh government for not submitting the reports, with directives to the provincial government to ensure plantation of three along with lakes and highways.

“The affairs of the Sindh government are beyond comprehension,” the CJ remarked, adding that the Sindh was the only province whose affairs were run in the different way.

During the proceedings, CJP Gulzar asked a representative of the Islamabad administration about 500,000 trees.

“No beauty is thee in tree planted as you have planted crooked tree on Kashmir Highway,” remarked the CJP.

He also remarked; “ You must have planted all the trees in Bani Gala and on other hand, the trees are being cut down in the capital,”.

KP Environment department secretary was present there in the courtroom.

The CJP addressing him observed: “the entire KP Environment department are thieves. And you are the head of the department. You should be sent straight to the jail.

“Naran Kaghan has turned into heap of garbage. There is no tree around the lakes and thousands of threes have been cut down in Kumrat,” he further remarked. He said that he personally saw trees being cut down.

“No one should be allowed to cut down these trees,” the CJP observed.