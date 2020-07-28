UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Takes Notice Over Non-availability Of Video Link Facility In Adiala Jail

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

SC takes notice over non-availability of video link facility in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday took notice over non-availability of video link facility in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi and issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and the Advocate Generals of Punjab and Islamabad.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed took notice of non-availability of videolink trial in the bail matter of Secretary Union Council Rawat.

During the course of proceedings, the bench asked what was the policy regarding the video link trials.  Justice Mushir Alam said provision of videolink facility was not difficult in the era of technology.

Advocate Shah Khawar said that the trial of his client was delayed.

The National Accountability Bureau Prosecutor General said that the trial was delayed as videolink facility was not available in Adiala Jail.

He said that the NAB had written letters to the departments concerned and the Inspector General (IG) Prisons for provision of videolink facility but no progress was made uptill now.  In many cases including Asif Zardari case, trial had been commenced on videolink, he added.  Advocate Shah Khawar pleaded the court to grant bail to accused Javed Akhtar Chaudhry.

Justice Mushir Alam said that many people would benefit on this count.

He said if the court granted bail, the matter of videolink would be furtherdelayed. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Technology Punjab Jail Rawalpindi Progress Afridi Court

Recent Stories

Bilawal discusses APC agenda with JUI-F Chief

2 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

15 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahea ..

15 minutes ago

PCB Greens v PCB Whites practice match ends in a d ..

20 minutes ago

SSSDâ€™s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.