SC takes notice over non-availability of video link facility in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday took notice over non-availability of video link facility in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi and issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and the Advocate Generals of Punjab and Islamabad.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed took notice of non-availability of videolink trial in the bail matter of Secretary Union Council Rawat.

During the course of proceedings, the bench asked what was the policy regarding the video link trials. Justice Mushir Alam said provision of videolink facility was not difficult in the era of technology.

Advocate Shah Khawar said that the trial of his client was delayed.

The National Accountability Bureau Prosecutor General said that the trial was delayed as videolink facility was not available in Adiala Jail.

He said that the NAB had written letters to the departments concerned and the Inspector General (IG) Prisons for provision of videolink facility but no progress was made uptill now. In many cases including Asif Zardari case, trial had been commenced on videolink, he added. Advocate Shah Khawar pleaded the court to grant bail to accused Javed Akhtar Chaudhry.

Justice Mushir Alam said that many people would benefit on this count.

He said if the court granted bail, the matter of videolink would be furtherdelayed. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.