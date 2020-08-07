UrduPoint.com
SC Takes Notice To Examine NAB Chairman's Authority For Appointing DGs

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

SC takes notice to examine NAB chairman's authority for appointing DGs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday took suo motu notice to examine the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman's authority for appointing the director generals (DGs) in the bureau.

The court also issued notice to the attorney general for Pakistan to assist the court.

A division bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mushir Alam, took notice while hearing a bail matter.  The bench in its written order said the court had been informed that the NAB DG had been appointed by the chairman in exercise of power under Section 25 (g) of NAB Ordinance 1999, which says that for time being, chairman NAB should not be required to consult the Federal Public Service Commission for making appointments and matters relating to the qualifications of persons for such appointments and method of their recruitment should be in accordance with rules.

The court also asked NAB's prosecutor general to satisfy the court as to whether the subordinate legislation, the mandate of the Constitution under Articles 242 read with Article 240 could be bypassed in making such appointments. The court directed its office to prepare separate file as suo motu and fixed the matter for consideration of that point.

