SC Takes Precautionary Measures For 2nd Wave Coronavirus

Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:32 PM

SC takes precautionary measures for 2nd wave coronavirus

The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday issued guidelines to avert the potential threat of coronavirus infection to the Judges, staff, lawyers, litigants and security staff of the august court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday issued guidelines to avert the potential threat of coronavirus infection to the Judges, staff, lawyers, litigants and security staff of the august court.

The august Court has been issuing circulars, guidelines and advisories from time to time for the staff, lawyers, litigants and security personnel in Courts and offices all over Pakistan.

Keeping in view the 2nd wave of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and to avoid spread of Virus, different preventive measures in the vicinity of Supreme Court Building has been taken.

According to measures only lawyers and those litigants who were pleading in person or persons summoned by the Court or issued notices by the Court could attend the Court.

All other persons/potential visitors were advised to avoid visiting the Court and may collect information through phone from Supreme Court helpline (1818), he added.

Wearing of face mask and getting checked of fever/ temperature was mandatory for all the persons on entering in the premises of the court's building at Islamabad and Branch Registries at Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

Entry of people without face mask, temperature/ fever/symptoms checking and passing through disinfectant tunnel was banned forthwith.

