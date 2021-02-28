UrduPoint.com
SC To Announce Opinion On Presidential Reference Regarding Senate Election On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

SC to announce opinion on Presidential reference regarding Senate election on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court will announce it opinion on the Presidential Reference seeking opinion on holding Senate election through open ballot without a Constitutional amendment on Monday (March 1).

A five-member larger bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had reserved its verdict on the reference on Thursday (February 25) after conclusion of proceedings on presidential reference seeking legal opinion to hold Senate elections on open ballot without a constitutional amendment.

Advocate Shajeel Swati counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had requested the court to announce its opinion by February 28, in order to make relevant arrangements for the Senate elections which are scheduled for March 3.

According to a supplementary cause list issued by the SC, the registrar office has issued notices to the attorney general, chief election commissioner, Senate chairman and speakers of the national and provincial assemblies, advocates general for the four provinces, members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others.

The opinion will be announced in the open court by a five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi at 9 am on Monday.

