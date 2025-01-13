Open Menu

SC To Continue Proceedings On Trial Of Civilians In Military Courts

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SC to continue proceedings on trial of civilians in military courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed Counsel for the Ministry of Defense to conclude his arguments and adjourned the hearing of the petitions regarding the trial of civilians in military courts for Tuesday.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan continued the hearing for the fifth day. Other Members of the bench included Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.

Arguments of the Counsel of the Ministry of Defense Advocate Khwaja Haris continued for the fifth day. He argued before the Court that trial of civilian in military court is conducted under Section 31 of the Army Act.

The Supreme Court has, however, suspended Section 59 (4). He said that the Constitution recognizes military courts.

Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked that the Constitution recognizes several tribunals, but there is a need to examine how the proceedings are conducted. "Who is conducting the trial? Is there any punishment for suspending the Constitution? What if an Army officer were to suspend the Constitution?", he questioned.

‘Article six of the Constitution deals with the suspension of the Constitution’, responded Khwaja Haris saying that Article six of the Constitution is superior to other laws. The Army Act, however, deals with violation of the oath taken by the officials, he said.

The court adjourned further proceedings to be held tomorrow and directed Advocate Khwaja Haris to conclude his argument.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Afghanistan Supreme Court Army Superior Muhammad Ali Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

47 minutes ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

58 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

1 hour ago
 EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission ab ..

EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel

1 hour ago
 When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris ..

When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World

1 hour ago
UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capa ..

UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

1 hour ago
 UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

2 hours ago
 ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

3 hours ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

3 hours ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan