SC To Form Larger Bench In Sugar Price Fixation Case
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday sent the matter of fixation of sugar price to the judges committee for formation of a larger bench to hear the case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday sent the matter of fixation of sugar price to the judges committee for formation of a larger bench to hear the case.
A three member bench, headed by by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.
Sugar Mills Association’s Counsel Shehzad Ata Elahi argued that a larger bench should be constituted under the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act. The Federal government issued directives for fixation of sugar price across the country in July and September 2021, which was challenged before the court.
The lawyer said that the concern court gave judgment in favor of his client. He said that the Parliament was not authorized to fix the price of edibles as per the federal legislative list.
The court decided to form the larger bench in the case and adjourned hearing for indefinite time.
Recent Stories
Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budget
Nottingham Forest docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rule ..
Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further reduce chicken prices
Crackdown against profiteers continues
Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police Office in Karachi
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody
SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax collection by Cantt Boards
Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricultural engineering to cope with ..
Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries ordered
SC serves notices to respondents in petition against extra taxes in electricity ..
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD
ATC grants interim bail to Umar Ayub in May-9 cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Finance Minister presents three months budget3 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin urges poultry association to further reduce chicken prices3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers continues4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Interior visits Central Police Office in Karachi20 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody20 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns federation's appeal regarding tax collection by Cantt Boards23 minutes ago
-
Dr. Fateh Marri emphasizes crucial role of agricultural engineering to cope with climate change23 minutes ago
-
Transfer, postings of provincial secretaries ordered23 minutes ago
-
SC serves notices to respondents in petition against extra taxes in electricity bills3 minutes ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Umar Ayub in May-9 cases3 minutes ago
-
3 injured in gas fire blast cum roof collapse2 minutes ago
-
RWMC discards 20,291 tons of garbage during “Suthra Punjab “drive2 minutes ago