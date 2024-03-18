Open Menu

SC To Form Larger Bench In Sugar Price Fixation Case

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday sent the matter of fixation of sugar price to the judges committee for formation of a larger bench to hear the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday sent the matter of fixation of sugar price to the judges committee for formation of a larger bench to hear the case.

A three member bench, headed by by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

Sugar Mills Association’s Counsel Shehzad Ata Elahi argued that a larger bench should be constituted under the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act. The Federal government issued directives for fixation of sugar price across the country in July and September 2021, which was challenged before the court.

The lawyer said that the concern court gave judgment in favor of his client. He said that the Parliament was not authorized to fix the price of edibles as per the federal legislative list.

The court decided to form the larger bench in the case and adjourned hearing for indefinite time.

