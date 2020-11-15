UrduPoint.com
SC To Hear Ahad Cheema's Bail Plea On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear bail plea of former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and assets beyond means cases on Monday.

According to details, a three member bench presided by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would hear the bail pleas filed by Ahad Cheema on November 16.

Court, while fixing the plea for hearing, sent notice to prosecutor NAB.

 According to the NAB, the petitioner being DG LDA misused authority with criminal intent when he prepared, processed, recommended, presented and got approved fraudulent and illegal request for proposal and bidding documents to grant undue and illegal benefit by awarding contract of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project, Lahore of Rs.14 billion aprroximately to M/s Lahore Casa Developers.

On last hearing, the apex court had sought a report from the trial court on Ahad Cheema's bail plea.

More Stories From Pakistan

