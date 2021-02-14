ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) will hear bail plea of former Director General (DG) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Khan Cheema in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and assets beyond means cases on Wednesday.

According to details, a three- member bench presided by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would hear the bail pleas filed by Ahad Cheema on February 17.

Court, while fixing the plea for hearing, sent notice to prosecutor NAB. According to the NAB, the petitioner being DG LDA misused authority with criminal intent when he prepared, processed, recommended, presented and got approved fraudulent and illegal request for proposal and bidding documents to grant undue and illegal benefit by awarding contract of Ashiana Iqbal Housing Project, Lahore of Rs 14 billion approximately to M/s Lahore Casa Developers.