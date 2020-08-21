The Chief Justice has fixed the bail application filed by Omni Group Chief Anwar Majeed for hearing on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Chief Justice has fixed the bail application filed by Omni Group Chief Anwar Majeed for hearing on Tuesday.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam would hear the case on Tuesday.

Anwar Majeed was the main accused in the fake accounts case.

Anwar Majeed's bail application was rejected by the Islamabad High Court.