ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Chief Justice has fixed the bail application filed by Omni Group Chief Anwar Majeed for hearing on Tuesday.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam would hear the case .

Anwar Majeed was the main accused in the fake accounts case.

Anwar Majeed's bail application was rejected by the Islamabad High Court.