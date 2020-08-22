SC To Hear Anwar Majeed's Bail Petition On Tuesday
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 06:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Chief Justice has fixed the bail application filed by Omni Group Chief Anwar Majeed for hearing on Tuesday.
A two-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam would hear the case .
Anwar Majeed was the main accused in the fake accounts case.
Anwar Majeed's bail application was rejected by the Islamabad High Court.