SC To Hear Appeals In Super Tax Appeals After Eid
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has adjourned hearing of the intra court appeals regarding levy of Super Tax for April 7.
The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, was conducting the proceedings.
At the beginning of the proceedings, counsel for the large scale manufacturers Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan condoled the death of former law minister Khalid Anwar and paid him tribute for being a great lawyer.
After a short while of arguments, Justice Amin ud Din Khan announced adjournment of the proceedings to be held after Eid holidays on April 7. Makhdom Ali Khan, informed the court that he will be out of country from 7 to 14 April for attending a case fixed at some international forum.
The Court allowed him leave while fixing the case on the same date i.e April 7 that some other lawyer can argue before the court during this period of time.
