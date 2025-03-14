Open Menu

SC To Hear Appeals In Super Tax Appeals After Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM

SC to hear appeals in Super Tax appeals after Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has adjourned hearing of the intra court appeals regarding levy of Super Tax for April 7.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, was conducting the proceedings.

At the beginning of the proceedings, counsel for the large scale manufacturers Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan condoled the death of former law minister Khalid Anwar and paid him tribute for being a great lawyer.

After a short while of arguments, Justice Amin ud Din Khan announced adjournment of the proceedings to be held after Eid holidays on April 7. Makhdom Ali Khan, informed the court that he will be out of country from 7 to 14 April for attending a case fixed at some international forum.

The Court allowed him leave while fixing the case on the same date i.e April 7 that some other lawyer can argue before the court during this period of time.

Recent Stories

Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

22 minutes ago
 Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

22 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 ..

International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan

37 minutes ago
 DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 airc ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln

52 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest i ..

Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gather ..

UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..

2 hours ago
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Gal ..

Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings bey ..

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools

3 hours ago
 Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquart ..

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconi ..

Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..

4 hours ago
 Portuguese President calls early election for May ..

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan