SC To Hear Appeals Regarding NAB Amendments On May 30
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Supreme Court will take up the appeals against terminations of NAB amendments for hearing on May 30.
A five- member larger bench of the top court presided by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would hear the case.
The registrar office of the SC has issued the cause list in that regard.
The PTI founder would appear before court on next hearing through the video link and the court had issued instructions in that regard.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also filed an application to the court seeking live broadcasting of the hearing.
