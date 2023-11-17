Open Menu

SC To Hear Bail Petition Of PTI Chairman On Nov 22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) A three-member bench of the Supreme Court would take up the bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the cipher case on November 22, for hearing.

The bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha Malik, will hear the petition, according to the cause list issued by the Registrar Office for the next week.

The trial court and the Islamabad High Court have already dismissed the bail petition of PTI chief. The Federal Investigation Agency has registered a first information report (FIR) against the ex-prime minister under Official Secrets Act.

