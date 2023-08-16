SC to hear case against NAB law amendments on Aug 18

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed the cases pertaining to amendments in the NAB Ordinance for hearing on August 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed the cases pertaining to amendments in the NAB Ordinance for hearing on August 18.

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, will take up the case filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for hearing.

The apex court has so far conducted a total of 47 hearings of the case.