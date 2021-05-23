UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC To Hear Case Against Substandard Stents On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:20 PM

SC to hear case against substandard stents on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a suo motu case pertaining to the sale of imbedding substandard cardiac stents.

The case will be heard by a three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

Attorney general, advocates general of all provinces, health secretary, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) chief executive officer and other senior concerned officials will appear before the court on notice.

According to reports, substandard stents were being used at government and private hospitals across the country in alleged connivance with doctors and the DRAP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Suo Motu Sale All Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

36 minutes ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

51 minutes ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

2 hours ago

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

2 hours ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority launches ..

2 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi chairs Board meeting of Etihad Credit I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.