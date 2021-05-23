SC to hear case against substandard stents on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a suo motu case pertaining to the sale of imbedding substandard cardiac stents.

The case will be heard by a three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

Attorney general, advocates general of all provinces, health secretary, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) chief executive officer and other senior concerned officials will appear before the court on notice.

According to reports, substandard stents were being used at government and private hospitals across the country in alleged connivance with doctors and the DRAP.