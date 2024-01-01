Open Menu

SC To Hear Case Pertaining To Lifetime Disqualification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2024 | 08:26 PM

A seven-member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) will hear a case on Tuesday pertaining to the matter of lifetime disqualifications under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution

The bench would be presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

The top court has constituted a larger bench in the case of former MPA Mir Badshah Qaisrani against his lifetime disqualification.

