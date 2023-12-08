SC to hear case pertaining to repatriation of foreigners

The Supreme Court (SC) will take up a case pertaining to the repatriation of the foreigners staying illegally in Pakistan on December 13

A three-member bench of the top court presided by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha Malik would hear the case.

The registrar office issued the cause list in this regard.

The court has served notices to attorney general of Pakistan, foreign office and apex committee.