SC To Hear Case Regarding General Elections On Oct 24

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

SC to hear case regarding general elections on Oct 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Supreme Court (SC) will take up a case regarding the general elections on October 24.

The SC Registrar Office issued the cause list in this regard. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will hear the case.

The court has served notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and political parties regarding the hearing.

