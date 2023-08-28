Open Menu

SC To Hear Case Regarding Policy On Toshakhana Gifts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 09:01 PM

SC to hear case regarding policy on toshakhana gifts

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday would take up a case on Tuesday (tomorrow) for a hearing pertaining to the selling of gifts of the toshakhana to certain people

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan comprising Justice Munib Akhter and Justice Athar Minallah would hear the case against the judgment of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The LHC had declared the policy of the government regarding the sale of toshakhana gifts to certain people as illegal. The PTI's led government had challenged the verdict before the SC.

