SC To Hear Contempt Case Against Sheikh Rashid On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

SC to hear contempt case against Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court will take up the contempt petition against Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on (Tuesday) December 15.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz UL Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar would hear the case filed by the Chairperson Pakistan Girls Guide Association over the demolition of the boundary wall of the association's headquarters in Rawalpindi on April 15, 2019.

Sheikh Rasheed and Sheikh Rashid Shafiq had been accused of chopping down trees.

The court had ordered the authorities to rebuild the wall but the orders have yet to be implemented.

More Stories From Pakistan

