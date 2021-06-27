UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC To Hear Contempt Matter Against PPP's Masoodur Rehman Abbasi On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

SC to hear contempt matter against PPP's Masoodur Rehman Abbasi on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court will take up a contempt matter on Monday relating to a video clip showing objectionable and inappropriate utterances by PPP representative Masoodur Rehman Abbasi against Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed.

A four-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will take up the matter on a suo moto contempt proceedings against Rehman, who the court observed was the General Secretary of the PPP in the PS-114 constituency.  On previous hearing, the court issued a show-cause notice to a PPP office-bearer and summoned him to answer for insulting remarks issued for Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. The court had also ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and the FIA to furnish all the record, data and information in respect of the speech made by the suspect, stated to be secretary general of the local PPP chapter, from constituency PS-114, Karachi West.

On Friday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the Supreme Court that the audio and video clip in which a PPP leader from Sindh, Masoodur Rehman, was shown making indecent and disrespectful outburst against Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed was genuine without any editing and still in circulation on social media.

"The audio and video in which Masoo­dur Rehman has made indecent and disrespectful remarks about the Hon'able Chief Justice of Pakistan is genuine and no editing has been made in the video/audio file," said a report submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing to the Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Social Media Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Media All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court PS-114

Recent Stories

SCMC, UNICEF explore new avenues of cooperation

16 minutes ago

UAE launches &#039;Future Partnerships&#039; initi ..

31 minutes ago

Sarah Al Amiri visits Dubai Science Park, meets se ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host new international cricket league title ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its seventh m ..

3 hours ago

30,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.