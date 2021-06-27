ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court will take up a contempt matter on Monday relating to a video clip showing objectionable and inappropriate utterances by PPP representative Masoodur Rehman Abbasi against Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed.

A four-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will take up the matter on a suo moto contempt proceedings against Rehman, who the court observed was the General Secretary of the PPP in the PS-114 constituency. On previous hearing, the court issued a show-cause notice to a PPP office-bearer and summoned him to answer for insulting remarks issued for Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. The court had also ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and the FIA to furnish all the record, data and information in respect of the speech made by the suspect, stated to be secretary general of the local PPP chapter, from constituency PS-114, Karachi West.

On Friday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the Supreme Court that the audio and video clip in which a PPP leader from Sindh, Masoodur Rehman, was shown making indecent and disrespectful outburst against Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed was genuine without any editing and still in circulation on social media.

"The audio and video in which Masoo­dur Rehman has made indecent and disrespectful remarks about the Hon'able Chief Justice of Pakistan is genuine and no editing has been made in the video/audio file," said a report submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing to the Supreme Court.