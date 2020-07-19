UrduPoint.com
SC To Hear Contempt Of Court Case Against Journalist Matiullah Jan On Wednesday

Sun 19th July 2020 | 03:30 PM

SC to hear contempt of court case against journalist Matiullah Jan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court would hear a contempt of court case against journalist Matiullah Jan over an alleged tweet against judges and judiciary on Wednesday (July 22).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel would hear the case.

 The court also issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and the President Supreme Court Bar Association as amicus curiae.

According to details, the court had issued contempt notice to Matiullah Jan over a tweet from his Twitter account on July 10 in which the journalist apparently used painful words against judges and the judiciary.

More Stories From Pakistan

