SC to hear coronavirus suo moto case on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the coronavirus suo moto case on Tuesday (July 21).

The five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel would heard the suo moto action regarding combating the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Saturday, the provincial government of Punjab had submitted progress report and stated that more than Rs 468 million had been allocated for the purchase of new vehicles across the province in the financial year 2020-21, out of which Rs 29 million had been allocated for Agriculture Department.

The report stated that no money was allocated for the purchase of new vehicles to eradicate locusts in the province while Rs 706 million had been allocated for the eradication of locusts in Multan from the annual provincial development program.

The report stated that the list of drugs for prevention of coronavirus in Punjab had been compiled in accordance with the guidelines of Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP).

The report stated that instructions had also been issued for the supply of essential medicines in the market, including detol, across the province.

The report stated that there was no shortage of medicines in the province. news about shortage of medicines in Punjab was baseless, it stated and added that if there was a shortage of medicines in the province, a mechanism was in place to deal with such a situation.

The report further stated that the number of designated pharmacies in the province had been increased keeping in view the spread of Coronavirus as designated pharmacies were providing services in 21 districts of the province at present, while hoarding of oxygen and other medicines and profiteering had also been banned in the province.

The report stated that the salaries of sanitary workers working in the province had been paid till June 30.

The report stated that precautionary measures had been taken by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for the monsoon season. Safety measures included inspection of floodwaters, including the establishment of a flood control room, it added.

Giving details about Razaabad area of Faisalabad the report stated Razaabad area consisted of three main bazaars and 25 streets and the drainage system in this area was old.

The report stated that work began in March to improve the area's drainage system, which was halted due to the coronavirus in the country. Work to rehabilitate the drainage system had been resumed on June 21, 2020 and would be completed soon, it added.

According to the report, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had also prepared a plan for improvement of water supply and sewerage system in urban areas of Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.