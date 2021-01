SC to hear Daniel Pearl murder case appeal on Jan 18

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan fixed the hearing of the Daniel Pearl murder case for January 18.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed constituted a three-judge bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi would hear the Sindh government and the appeal of Daniel Pearl's parents against theSindh High Court's (SHC) judgment.

Thebench will hear the plea seeking suspension of the SHC's judgment regarding acquitting/releasingthe accusedinPearl's murdercase.

On April 2, 2020, theSHC hadcommuted the death sentence of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh- the man convicted of kidnapping and murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002- to a seven-yearsentence.

The SHC had also acquitted three others who had been awarded life imprisonment in the case.

The slain journalist's parentshad approached the Supreme Court against the Sindh High Court's verdict.

Two criminal petitions have been filed by a lawyer Faisal Siddiqi on behalf ofPearl'sparents- Ruth Pearl and Judie Pearl-against the acquittal and release of the four accused.