UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC To Hear Daniel Pearl Murder Case Appeal On Jan 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 01:30 PM

SC to hear Daniel Pearl murder case appeal on Jan 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan fixed the hearing of the Daniel Pearl murder case for January 18.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed constituted a three-judge bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi would hear the Sindh government and the appeal of Daniel Pearl's parents against the Sindh High Court's (SHC) judgment.

The bench will hear the plea seeking suspension of the SHC's judgment regarding acquitting/ releasing the accused in Pearl's murder case.

On April 2, 2020, the SHC had commuted the death sentence of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh - the man convicted of kidnapping and murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002 - to a seven-year sentence.

The SHC had also acquitted three others who had been awarded life imprisonment in the case.

The slain journalist's parents had approached the Supreme Court against the Sindh High Court's verdict.

Two criminal petitions have been filed by a lawyer Faisal Siddiqi on behalf of Pearl's parents - Ruth Pearl and Judie Pearl-against the acquittal and release of the four accused.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Murder Supreme Court Sindh High Court Kidnapping Man January April Criminals 2020 Afridi Government Court

Recent Stories

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

35 minutes ago

Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 56

2 hours ago

Over 61,000 new coronavirus cases in Brazil

2 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 93.86 million

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s vaccine strategy protects ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.