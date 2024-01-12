Open Menu

SC To Hear ECP Appeal Against BAT Symbol Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

The three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and including Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, will scrutinize the case in response to the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) previous decision.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan is scheduled to hear the appeal of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday, contesting the reinstatement of the 'bat' as the official election symbol for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and including Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, will scrutinize the case in response to the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) previous decision.

The ECP, in its petition, asserts that the high court's ruling contradicts constitutional and legal provisions. This legal development follows the PHC's decision to restore the 'bat' as PTI's symbol based on a petition filed by the party.

The Election Commission's challenge to the verdict signifies a pivotal legal battle, as it seeks redress at the highest judicial level.

The court's decision on this matter will have far-reaching implications for the upcoming elections.

