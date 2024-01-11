Open Menu

SC To Hear ECP's Appeal Pertaining To PTI's Election Symbol

Published January 11, 2024

SC to hear ECP's appeal pertaining to PTI's election symbol

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the appeal of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday against restoration of ‘cricket bat’ as the election symbol of PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the appeal of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday against restoration of ‘cricket bat’ as the election symbol of PTI.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali will hear the case against the verdict of Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The ECP, in its petition, stated that the decision of the high court was against the Constitution and law.

It may be mentioned that the PHC had restored the election symbol ‘bat’ on the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a day back. The ECP had challenged the verdict before the apex court today.

