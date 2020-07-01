UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC To Hear Federal  Government Appeal Against SHC Order In Sugar Commission Case On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:30 PM

SC to hear federal  government appeal against SHC order in Sugar Commission case on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court has fixed for hearing the appeal filed by the Federal government against the decision of the Sindh High Court to stay the proceedings on the recommendations of the Sugar Commission.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed would hear the appeal filed by the federal government against the decision of the Sindh High Court to stay the proceedings on the recommendations of the Sugar Commission on Thursday (July 2).

The Registrar's Office had issued notices to the parties. The federal government had pleaded  the apex court to annul the Sindh High Court's order to stay the proceedings on the recommendations of the Sugar Commission.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Sindh High Court July Government Court

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

1 hour ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

1 hour ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

1 hour ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

2 hours ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

2 hours ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.