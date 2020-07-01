ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court has fixed for hearing the appeal filed by the Federal government against the decision of the Sindh High Court to stay the proceedings on the recommendations of the Sugar Commission.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed would hear the appeal filed by the federal government against the decision of the Sindh High Court to stay the proceedings on the recommendations of the Sugar Commission on Thursday (July 2).

The Registrar's Office had issued notices to the parties. The federal government had pleaded the apex court to annul the Sindh High Court's order to stay the proceedings on the recommendations of the Sugar Commission.