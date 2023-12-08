Open Menu

SC To Hear FIA's Appeal Against Monis Elahi On Dec 15

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 10:39 PM

The Supreme Court will take up the appeal of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Monis Elahi on December 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Supreme Court will take up the appeal of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Monis Elahi on December 15.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha Malik would hear the case.

The FIA had filed an appeal against the verdict of Lahore High Court for quashing a first information report (FIR) against Monis Elahi. The Registrar Office has issued the cause list in this regard and issued notices to the respondents including the Deputy Attorney General for Pakistan.

It may be mentioned that the Special Judge Central Lahore had quashed the FIR against Monis Elahi and that verdict was later upheld by the LHC.

