(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday fixed the appeal of former prime minister Imran Khan against toshakhana case for hearing on Wednesday.

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Musarat Hilali and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would take up the appeal tomorrow for hearing.

PTI's chairman had prayed the court to stay the proceeding of the criminal case against him in the trial case. He said that he had filed various appeals in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the orders of the trial court. But, he argued the trial court was running the trial in a haste so that the appeals of the defense side became ineffective in IHC.