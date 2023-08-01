Open Menu

SC To Hear Imran Khan's Appeal On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

SC to hear Imran Khan's appeal on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday fixed the appeal of former prime minister Imran Khan against toshakhana case for hearing on Wednesday.

A three-member bench of the top court headed by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Musarat Hilali and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would take up the appeal tomorrow for hearing.

PTI's chairman had prayed the court to stay the proceeding of the criminal case against him in the trial case. He said that he had filed various appeals in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the orders of the trial court. But, he argued the trial court was running the trial in a haste so that the appeals of the defense side became ineffective in IHC.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Criminals Islamabad High Court Afridi Top Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess ..

Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess Club board

3 minutes ago
 Our social responsibility to play role in unison f ..

Our social responsibility to play role in unison for country’s economy: COAS

1 hour ago
 Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas chal ..

Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging formation of full cour ..

2 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agre ..

COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agreement

2 hours ago
 Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

3 hours ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

3 hours ago
ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

4 hours ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

4 hours ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

5 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan