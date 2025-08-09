SC To Hear Imran Khan’s Bail Appeals In Eight May 9 Cases On August 12
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 09, 2025 | 06:42 PM
Apex court’s registrar office issued cause list for hearings and sent notices to Khan’s legal team
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2025) The Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight cases related to the May 9 incidents.
The apex court’s registrar office issued the cause list for the hearings and sent notices to Khan’s legal team.
A SC three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, will hear the appeals on August 12.
It may be mentioned here that the previous hearing was adjourned at the request of Khan’s counsel, Salman Safdar.
