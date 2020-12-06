UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC To Hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa's Review Petition On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

SC to hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa's review petition on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court has fixed Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition seeking review of the ruling on the presidential reference filed against him on December 8 (Tuesday).

A six-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed would hear the different review petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Mrs Sarina Isa and different bar associations of the country.

The petitioners had sought review and removal of paragraph 2 to 11 of the June 19 verdict.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Sajjad Ali June December Court

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah preparations in full swing to ..

6 minutes ago

Investments of Abu Dhabi banks in debt securities ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s district cooling companies to reduce ..

2 hours ago

Russia registers record 29,039 new coronavirus inf ..

2 hours ago

Dubai International Content Market goes live tomor ..

2 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation launches project to construct ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.