UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC To Hear Khurshid Shah's Bail Plea On November 19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

SC to hear Khurshid Shah's bail plea on November 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear bail plea of senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah on November 19.

According to details, a three member bench presided by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would hear the bail pleas filed by Syed Khyrsheed Ahmed Shah and his son Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah on Thursday.

Court, while fixing the plea for hearing, sent notice to prosecutor NAB. The NAB had alleged that it conducted inquiry against Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, MNA on receipt of multiple complaints that he was richest man in the Sindh beyond his known sources of income and investigation whereby collected the evidence against him and filed a Reference in NAB Court Sukkur.

He was nominated the accused No.1 in the Reference No.17/2019 along with seventeen others and the Petitioner/ accused in connivance with other co-accused persons accumulated assets beyond their known sources to the tune of Rs 1.229 billion which were disproportionate to their known sources of income, it added.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah Man Sukkur November Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

ECI receives high score of AA with stable outlook ..

28 minutes ago

ADNOC to seize opportunities to further unlock val ..

28 minutes ago

UAE expands Golden Residency programme

43 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

43 minutes ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual to meet in D ..

43 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.