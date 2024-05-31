SC to hear NAB amendments case on June 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court would hear the appeals against the termination of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments on June 6.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, the bench would also comprise Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi.

Last day, the court rejected a request for live streaming of this case.