UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC To Hear NAB Plea For Cancellation Of Durrani's Bail On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

SC to hear NAB plea for cancellation of Durrani's bail on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court will hear the appeals of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of the bail of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani on December 10 (Thursday).

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will hear the appeals against his bail in the assests beyond means cases.

The NAB alleged that Agha Siraj Durrani had accumulated assets worth Rs. 1.6 billion along with other co-accused who are his family members.

On December 13, 2019, the Sindh High Court had been granted bail to Pakistan People's Party leader and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Supreme Court Sindh High Court National Accountability Bureau Sajjad Ali December 2019 Family Billion

Recent Stories

Investments of Abu Dhabi banks in debt securities ..

23 minutes ago

Russia registers record 29,039 new coronavirus inf ..

2 hours ago

Dubai International Content Market goes live tomor ..

2 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation launches project to construct ..

2 hours ago

Rescued ‘Al Bahiyah’ whale shark successfully ..

3 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.