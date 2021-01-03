(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Supreme Court would conduct hearing of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan's petition seeking appointment of Judicial Commission to probe murder case of Ms. Parveen Rehman, Social Worker/Director Orangi Project, Karachi, on Monday (January 4).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would hear the petition.

Parveen Rehman, head of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP), was gunned down near her office in Orangi Town on March 13, 2013.