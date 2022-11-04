UrduPoint.com

SC To Hear Petition Against De-seating Of PTI MPAs On Nov 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

SC to hear petition against de-seating of PTI MPAs on Nov 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court would take up an appeal against the de-seating of 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of provincial assembly (MPAs) on November 9.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik would hear the case against the ECP order.

Defecting their political party, PTI, these members had voted for PLM-N Vice President Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the election for the Chief Minister of Punjab on April 16.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified these alleged defectors on May 23.

These included five elected MPAs on seats reserved for women and minorities after a reference filed by PTI chairman Imran Khan seeking the removal of defectors from the assembly.

Later, the deserters and former MPAs moved to the Supreme Court to challenge the ECP ruling.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Chief Minister Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly April May November Women From

Recent Stories

Police take suspicious man into custody from outsi ..

Police take suspicious man into custody from outside SKH

44 minutes ago
 PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Afghanistan by four runs

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.