SC to hear petition against de-seating of PTI MPAs on Nov 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court would take up an appeal against the de-seating of 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of provincial assembly (MPAs) on November 9.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik would hear the case against the ECP order.

Defecting their political party, PTI, these members had voted for PLM-N Vice President Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the election for the Chief Minister of Punjab on April 16.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified these alleged defectors on May 23.

These included five elected MPAs on seats reserved for women and minorities after a reference filed by PTI chairman Imran Khan seeking the removal of defectors from the assembly.

Later, the deserters and former MPAs moved to the Supreme Court to challenge the ECP ruling.