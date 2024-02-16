Open Menu

SC To Hear Petition Against General Elections On Feb 19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan would hear the case on February 19, seeking to declare general elections of February 8, as void.

The registrar office of the top court has issued the cause list.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would preside the hearing while Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali would also be part of the bench.

A citizen Ali Khan has moved this case to the apex court and prayed for the re-elections.

