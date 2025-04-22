SC To Hear Petitions Regarding Transfer Of Judges On Thursday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court on Monday has adjourned hearing of the petitions against transfer of judges to Islamabad High Court for April 29 and has allowed Munir A Malik to submit his written rebuttal in next hearing.
The five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal, Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Salahuddin Panhwar was hearing the case against the transfer of three judges to Islamabad High Court (IHC).
During the proceedings, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked Munir A. Malik, counsel for the petitioner judges, whether he wished to submit a rebuttal, noting that all parties had submitted their written responses. Munir A. Malik responded that he would submit a rebuttal in writing.
When asked how much time he would need, Malik requested time until next Thursday.
Justice Mazhar questioned the need for such a long duration, pointing out that many lawyers still needed to present their arguments. Malik explained that the copies of the responses and documents were only received today and requested adequate time for review.
During the hearing, Faisal Siddiqi, counsel for the Karachi Bar Association, informed the court that he would not be available next week due to prior engagements, including the hearing of petitions related to military courts.
Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan also stated that he would be abroad.
Justice Mazhar emphasized that the case should not be unnecessarily prolonged and suggested scheduling it for the morning, noting that the military courts case usually begins at 11:30 AM.
The hearing was adjourned till April 29.
Recent Stories
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce
Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte
SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC to hear petitions regarding transfer of judges on Thursday2 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness awareness walk held in South Waziristan Lower2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police pays tribute to its heroes on Ghazi Week2 minutes ago
-
AC raids markets, nabs overcharging shopkeepers12 minutes ago
-
Bilawal lauds security forces for eliminating terrorists in Punjab, KP12 minutes ago
-
Interior minister praises KP police for foiling terrorist attack in Bannu12 minutes ago
-
One held with narcotics12 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister pays tribute to two martyred police officers in Taunsa22 minutes ago
-
Earth’s protection shared responsibility: Gilani22 minutes ago
-
Sibi-Harnai train service restored22 minutes ago
-
Security measures reviewed for ongoing polio campaign32 minutes ago
-
Teachings of Sufi saints promote peace, tolerance: Gilani32 minutes ago