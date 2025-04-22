SC to hear petitions regarding transfer of judges on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court on Monday has adjourned hearing of the petitions against transfer of judges to Islamabad High Court for April 29 and has allowed Munir A Malik to submit his written rebuttal in next hearing.

The five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal, Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Salahuddin Panhwar was hearing the case against the transfer of three judges to Islamabad High Court (IHC).

During the proceedings, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked Munir A. Malik, counsel for the petitioner judges, whether he wished to submit a rebuttal, noting that all parties had submitted their written responses. Munir A. Malik responded that he would submit a rebuttal in writing.

When asked how much time he would need, Malik requested time until next Thursday.

Justice Mazhar questioned the need for such a long duration, pointing out that many lawyers still needed to present their arguments. Malik explained that the copies of the responses and documents were only received today and requested adequate time for review.

During the hearing, Faisal Siddiqi, counsel for the Karachi Bar Association, informed the court that he would not be available next week due to prior engagements, including the hearing of petitions related to military courts.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan also stated that he would be abroad.

Justice Mazhar emphasized that the case should not be unnecessarily prolonged and suggested scheduling it for the morning, noting that the military courts case usually begins at 11:30 AM.

The hearing was adjourned till April 29.