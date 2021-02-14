UrduPoint.com
SC To Hear PPP Leader Syed Khrsheed Shah's Bail Plea On Wednesday

SC to hear PPP leader Syed Khrsheed Shah's bail plea on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear bail plea of former opposition leader in National Assembly and senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Wednesday.

According to details, a three- member bench presided by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi would hear the bail pleas filed by Syed Khyrsheed Ahmed Shah and his son Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah.

Court, while fixing the plea for hearing, sent notice to prosecutor NABNAB had alleged that it conducted inquiry against Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, MNA on receipt of multiple complaints that he was richest man in the Sindh beyond his known sources of income and investigation whereby collected the evidence against him and filed a Reference in NAB Court Sukkur.

He was nominated the accused No.1 in the Reference No.17/2019 along with seventeen others and the Petitioner/ accused in connivance with other co-accused persons accumulated assets beyond their known sources to the tune of Rs 1.229 billion which were disproportionate to their known sources of income, it added.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also approached the Supreme Court against the decision to grant bail to Syed Khursheed Shah's son-in-law, wife and others.

